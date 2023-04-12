TRACKING: Weather on repeat- sunny, windy, and hot

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening areawide. Do not burn outdoors as fires will spread very easily.
This Afternoon: More of the same. Sunny and windy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35. Highs top in the low-to-mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening meaning any outdoor burning will likely spread quickly.
Tonight: Clear and breezy with south winds at 10-20 mph. Lows will be mild in the low-to-mid 50s.
Thursday: The pattern continues. Windy, sunny, and hot. Winds from the south at 15-25 mph help temps return to the low-to-mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for the afternoon and evening once again as any outdoor burning will likely spread rapidly.
Friday: Last day of more of the same. South winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph with highs topping in the 70s and 80s. Late Friday night, rain and storms enter the area. Nothing severe is expected, but winds shift to become northwesterly and temperatures cool off. Saturday's high will occur at midnight.
Saturday: Rain and storms likely. Afternoon temperatures remain steady in the 50s before dropping into the 30s overnight. Winds will be breezy from the northwest.
Sunday: There is a slight chance of rain early, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs peak in the 50s and low 60s with windy northwest winds.