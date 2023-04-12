TRACKING: Weather on repeat- sunny, windy, and hot

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Across All of Iowa this Afternoon and over Much of Central and Northern Iowa Thursday... .A combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds and dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa this afternoon and over portions of central and northern Iowa on Thursday afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA... * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa. * WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&