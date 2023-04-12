 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Across All of Iowa this
Afternoon and over Much of Central and Northern Iowa Thursday...

.A combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds
and dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions
across all of central Iowa this afternoon and over portions of
central and northern Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

TRACKING: Weather on repeat- sunny, windy, and hot

  • Updated
  • 0

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening areawide. Do not burn outdoors as fires will spread very easily.

This Afternoon: More of the same. Sunny and windy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35. Highs top in the low-to-mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening meaning any outdoor burning will likely spread quickly.

Tonight: Clear and breezy with south winds at 10-20 mph. Lows will be mild in the low-to-mid 50s.

Thursday: The pattern continues. Windy, sunny, and hot. Winds from the south at 15-25 mph help temps return to the low-to-mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for the afternoon and evening once again as any outdoor burning will likely spread rapidly.

Friday: Last day of more of the same. South winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph with highs topping in the 70s and 80s. Late Friday night, rain and storms enter the area. Nothing severe is expected, but winds shift to become northwesterly and temperatures cool off. Saturday's high will occur at midnight.

Saturday: Rain and storms likely. Afternoon temperatures remain steady in the 50s before dropping into the 30s overnight. Winds will be breezy from the northwest.

Sunday: There is a slight chance of rain early, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs peak in the 50s and low 60s with windy northwest winds.

