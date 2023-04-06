 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Warming trend underway

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine with highs warmer than yesterday in the mid-40s north to mid-50s south. Winds continue from the west around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Sunshine returns and the warming trend continues. Highs top in the mid-50s north to mid-60s south. Winds stream from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Looking lovely. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. South winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Winds remain breezy from the south. There is a slight chance of a rain shower overnight, but nothing that would impact Easter travel.

