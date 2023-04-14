TRACKING: Swapping a week in the 80s for a weekend with snow chances

This Afternoon: Last afternoon with this summer-like set-up. Clouds increase from this morning, but still plenty of comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Winds will stream from the south at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clouds build in with a chance for rain and storms as we head closer to daybreak. Lows will be mild once again in the 50s with southeast winds at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Rain and storms are likely to begin and end the day with some dry time in between. Highs top in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be southerly through much of the day until a cold front passes in the evening. This cold front brings with it a chance for some strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible.
As temps drop into the 30s overnight, rain will mix in with snow, especially to the north. Any accumulating snow will have to overcome warm ground temperatures, ultimately limiting totals.
Sunday: Not great weather-wise- windy, wet, and cold. Rain is likely with snow possible both early and late. Highs top in the 40s…get the coats back out….with northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45. Wind chills values will range from the 20s to 30s….get the scarves, hats, and gloves back out. All in all, liquid totals over the weekend are expected to land anywhere from 0.5” to 1.50”.
Next Week: Temperatures rebound into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday with a chance for rain by Wednesday.