TRACKING: Sunny and seasonable

Today: A bright and sunny afternoon with seasonable highs in the 50s. Winds will be light from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds will increase from the west beginning this evening, leaving us with cloudy skies for much of the night. Lows will land in the 30s with a light and variable wind.
Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the day, although there may be a few peaks of sun off and on. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than today in the mid-50s to low-60s. Winds will stream from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunshine returns with temperatures continuing to climb another couple of degrees. Highs will top on either side of 60° with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.
This weekend: Dry and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds will generally be from the south around 5-10 mph. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine, while Sunday will see more clouds. A perfect weekend for the pumpkin patch!