TRACKING: Sunny and seasonable; storms tonight

There is a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the area Wednesday.
Flooding is expected along the Mississippi River throughout this week and beyond.
This Afternoon: More clouds this afternoon than this morning. Temps near normal for this time of year with mid-50s north to mid-60s south. Winds stream from the ESE at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds build in with showers and thunderstorms expected for the second half of the night. These storms are expected to remain below severe limits with rain totals generally less than a quarter of an inch. Lows drop into the upper 30s north to upper 40s south.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms continue through the morning hours with mostly cloudy, but dry conditions for the afternoon. Highs will vary thanks to a warm front that will not lift all the way to our northern counties. As a result, temps top in the upper 50s north with mid-70s expected to the south. Winds come from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: This has the greatest potential for severe storms as a line moves through late from west to east. The greatest potential is for damaging wind and large hail, but a tornado within the line cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is expected. Temperatures will drop behind this line of storms into the 50s.
Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms continue, but the severe potential wanes. Temperatures hold steady in the 50s and 60s during the afternoon with windy conditions expected. Once the rain exits, skies gradually begin to clear. Rain totals are likely to range from 0.75” to 1.75”.
Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s.