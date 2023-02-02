TRACKING: Stunted warm-up today, Wind Chill Advisory tonight

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-80 this evening through Friday morning. Wind chills could be as cold as -30° meaning frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph will gust up to 30. A cool front is dropping in from the north stunting our highs around midday. Areas to the north will peak in the teens, while areas to the south can expect to make it to the mid-30s.
Tonight: Bitterly cold with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place tonight through tomorrow morning's commute along and north of I-80. Actual air temperatures will range from -13° to 0°, but wind chill values will range from -30° to -20°. Skies will be mostly clear.
Friday: Cold, but less breezy. Highs will top in the single digits to the north with mid-teens expected to the south. Skies will be mostly cloudy with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Friday night, temperatures bottom out before midnight, then steadily climb towards sunrise. Daybreak temps will be in the double digits and teens.
This Weekend: Warmer and dry. Take that, Punxsutawney Phil! Highs top in the 30s to low 40s, which will melt some snow. Overnight, lows drop into the teens and 20s, refreezing puddles and slush. Be sure to take it slow and steady on sidewalks and driveways during the early hours of the day. Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with partly cloudy skies for Sunday.