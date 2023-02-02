 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below zero will be common, including around 30 below north.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

TRACKING: Stunted warm-up today, Wind Chill Advisory tonight

  • 0

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-80 this evening through Friday morning. Wind chills could be as cold as -30° meaning frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph will gust up to 30. A cool front is dropping in from the north stunting our highs around midday. Areas to the north will peak in the teens, while areas to the south can expect to make it to the mid-30s. 

Tonight: Bitterly cold with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place tonight through tomorrow morning's commute along and north of I-80. Actual air temperatures will range from -13° to 0°, but wind chill values will range from -30° to -20°. Skies will be mostly clear.

Friday: Cold, but less breezy. Highs will top in the single digits to the north with mid-teens expected to the south. Skies will be mostly cloudy with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Friday night, temperatures bottom out before midnight, then steadily climb towards sunrise. Daybreak temps will be in the double digits and teens.

This Weekend: Warmer and dry. Take that, Punxsutawney Phil! Highs top in the 30s to low 40s, which will melt some snow. Overnight, lows drop into the teens and 20s, refreezing puddles and slush. Be sure to take it slow and steady on sidewalks and driveways during the early hours of the day. Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with partly cloudy skies for Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you