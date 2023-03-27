TRACKING: Starting the week with sunshine!

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy skies with a north wind at 5-10 mph. Melting continues with highs in the 40s to near 50° south.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet with lows in the mid-20s to near 30° south.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs still in the 40s, yet a couple degrees cooler than today. Winds come from the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: There is a chance of some light morning snow showers/flurries, mainly north of Hwy 30. Otherwise, partly cloudy with cooler highs in the 30s and low 40s. Winds do pick up a bit from the north at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: There is a chance for rain on Thursday, but the bigger story comes Friday, when a passing low looks to bring rain, strong storms, and snow to the area. Highs warm into the 50s on Thursday with 60s possible by Friday.