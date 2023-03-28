TRACKING: Similar afternoon to yesterday with light snow chances tonight

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine! Highs will be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday, topping in the low 40s north to near 50° south. Winds become westerly at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds build in as winds shift from southwest to northwest at 10-15 mph. After midnight, a line of light snow will drop in from Minnesota. Accumulations are expected to stay under an inch with minimal impacts to travel. Lows bottom out in the 20s, feeling more like the teens towards daybreak.
Wednesday: The line of light snow continues to move south during the morning, weakening as it goes. Areas south of Hwy 30 will likely not see any snow from this. In its wake, skies clear from north to south. Highs will be cooler in the 30s and low 40s with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: There is a chance for rain during the afternoon as a warm front lifts in moisture and warmer temperatures. Highs jump into the 50s with windy southeast winds at 15-25 mph.
Friday: The passing low responsible for Thursday’s warmer temps will drag along a cold front by Friday afternoon. With it, comes rain and possibly severe storms with all modes of severe weather possible. Prior to the cold front's arrival, temperatures make it into the 60s with windy southwest winds. After the cold front, rain is likely to change over to snow during the overnight before wrapping up early Saturday morning.