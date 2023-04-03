TRACKING: Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

SEVERE STORMS TUESDAY
LEVEL 4 OUT OF 5 FOR MOST OF EASTERN IOWA
Tomorrow (Tuesday) is when we may have severe storms. This is another day that we need to be aware of our weather surroundings. The best chance of storms to be severe will be after 4 pm to around midnight. Very large hail, damaging wind, and large tornadoes are possible. These storms will be moving fast (50-60 mph) and this will limit time to take shelter. Know where you need to shelter before the storm.
After midnight, there might be a few storms but that would be a timing issue on the passage of a cold front. It is a windy night and a very windy Tuesday. Some of the gusts could be as high as 50 mph on Wednesday. The wind gradually diminishes Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Low: 43. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Before 4 PM: 60% chance of showers. After 4 PM: 60% chance of storms (strong to severe storms are possible). High: 69. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Tuesday Night: 60% chance of storms before midnight. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Low: 39. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and very windy. High: 53. Winds: W 25-35 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.