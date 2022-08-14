TRACKING: Seasonably cool weather sticks around

Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy allowing lows to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with winds from the east around 5-10 mph. A system affecting western/central Iowa may impact our western and southern counties toward the late afternoon/evening, but most should expect to stay dry for much of the day. Look for highs to be seasonably cool in the 70s, although a few folks to the south may reach 80°.
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy skies with light east winds expected. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances continue for our southern and western counties. Rain totals in our area are expected to be light.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with continued chances for rain. Temperatures will still be seasonably cool with highs in the 70s. Winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs land on either side of 80° throughout the week with lows in the 50s and 60s. The best chance of seeing rain after Tuesday holds off until Friday and Saturday.