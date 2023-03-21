TRACKING: Seasonable temps with sprinkle chances tonight

This Afternoon: Partly sunny as clouds continue to build in. There may be a few sprinkles, but nothing to impact your day. Seasonable highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with a better chance for some light rain/sprinkles. Lows stay above freezing in the upper 30s to near 40°.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with an ongoing chance for rain, especially into the afternoon. Highs will be similar to today in the low-to-mid 50s.
Wednesday Night: This will be the best chance of seeing precip across the area in the coming days, yet it is still expected to be light at less than 0.25”. Rain and even some thunder is possible for areas to the south. Areas north of Hwy 20 could see a transition to light snow. No travel impacts are expected as any accumulating snow would stick to grassy areas. Overnight lows will drop to either side of the freezing mark.
Thursday: Lingering precip exits in the morning leaving behind partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be cooler, topping in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Rest of the Week: Dry and seasonable Friday and Saturday with highs back into the 40s and low 50s. Rain/snow chances return Saturday night before changing over to rain chances for Sunday, where highs remain near 50°.