TRACKING: Seasonable temps return this afternoon with rain/snow returning tonight

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy skies with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph. There may be a stray sprinkle to the south, but the bulk of the precip holds off until tonight.
Tonight: Rain and thunder are possible south of Hwy 30, while a mix with rain, snow, and sleet is possible along that same stretch of road. Farther north, light snow is likely, yet any accumulation is expected to stick to grassy areas and elevated surfaces. It should not impact travel. Overall, precip totals are expected to be less than 0.25". Lows overnight drop into the upper 20s north to mid-30s south with a north wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Lingering precip exits during the morning. Northern areas will likely see more sunshine into the afternoon, while areas to the south will continue to see the clouds overhead. Highs will be cooler in the 40s with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Winds will stream from the east at 10-15 mph. There is a chance of a system moving through overnight that would bring rain changing over to snow as lows dip to either side of the freezing mark.