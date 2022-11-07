TRACKING: Seasonable start to the week, COLD finish

Today: Highs will be cooler than yesterday, topping in the mid-40s to low-50s. Winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph under mostly sunny skies. Not a bad start to the work week!
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a light ESE breeze at 5-10 mph. Lows will fall into the 30s. The Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse occurs overnight. It begins at 2:02 am and lasts until 5:42 am. Check it out!
Election Day: Partly cloudy with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting near 30. Highs will top in the seasonable 50s. There may be a few showers Tuesday night, but they should stay mainly north and hold off until after the polls close. Lows Tuesday night drop into the 40s.
Rest of the Week: Breezy and warm both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and low-70s. Rain and storm chances go up for Thursday as a cold front moves through bringing BIG changes for Friday. Highs Friday will top in the 30s…yes, 30s! Those cold highs carry on into the weekend with lows bottoming out in the teens. The weekend currently looks dry, but cloudy. Winter coat season is nearly here…