TRACKING: Seasonable Monday, Messy Tuesday

Today: Seasonable again this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s to low-50s. Winds will be breezy from the south at 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30, under a mix of sun and clouds.
Tonight: Clouds build in, helping to keep lows mild in the 30s. FYI- those temps will be warmer than our highs later this week! Winds will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A bit of a mess! Highs will range in the low 40s northwest to mid-50s down to the south. Rain will move into our western/northwestern counties early in the day, tracking east as the morning goes on. By late in the afternoon, the rain will transition over to snow in our northwestern counties. This changeover will spread east through the evening as this system exits the region around 10pm. Northwestern counties are most likely to see any accumulating snow, but less than an inch is expected.
Tuesday Night: Temperatures fall off into the teens and low 20s. These sub-freezing temps have the potential to cause an icy situation as wet roadways, particularly bridges and overpasses, freeze. Winds will also be an issue, particularly up to the northwest, as 15-25 mph winds kick up and drift any fresh snow.
Wednesday: Cold and windy. Highs top in the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will whip from the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35.
Rest of the Week: Dry. Highs will top in the 30s on Thursday, 40s on Friday, and 30s on Saturday. Breezy south winds will stick around for the end of the work week before turning windy from the northwest on Saturday.