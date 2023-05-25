TRACKING: Seasonable 70s, decreasing haze

This Afternoon: Seasonable 70s accompanied by low humidity and an ESE wind at 10-15 mph. Our Air Quality is considered 'good' as the Canadian wildfire smoke begins to dissipate!
Tonight: The haze continues to filter out, leaving starry skies and cool temperatures. Lows bottom out in the 40s with a southeast wind staying below 10 mph.
Friday: Sunshine with more blue sky than haze expected! Highs top a few degrees warmer than today in the mid-70s to near 80°. The wind continues from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Memorial Day Weekend: Highs trend warmer through the weekend with Monday peaking near 90°. Humidity remains low, winds stay light from the southeast, and sunshine continues throughout. Enjoy!