TRACKING: Rainy and windy for Valentine's

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon today through 3 AM Wednesday for areas south of I-80.
This Afternoon: Rain showers and windy for your afternoon Valentine's plans. Southeast winds will blow around 15-30 mph, gusting as high as 45. Temperatures remain mild in the mid-40s north to low 50s south. Most areas will receive between 0.25” and 0.75” of rain. Your Valentine’s date, should you have one, will need an umbrella!
Tonight: Rain comes to an end with cloudy skies lingering overhead. Windy conditions remains, but become northwesterly. Temperatures remain mild through the first half of the night, peaking for Wednesday at midnight, before falling. Walk-out-the-door temps in the morning will already be in the 20s and 30s.
Wednesday: A break between systems under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall through the day with afternoon temps in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be gustier in the morning before tapering off during the afternoon. Look for winds to remain northwesterly at 15-25 mph. Snow moves in overnight as temperatures cool into the teens and 20s.
Thursday: Widespread snow is expected through the morning hours. As this system pushes east, snow will taper from west to east through the late afternoon to late evening. Winds will be strong from the north at 15-25, gusting up to 30. A band of 3-7” is possible stretching from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids with outlying areas seeing up to 3”. Look for updates to the snow total forecast as the location for heaviest band may shift.
Rest of the Week: Sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs top in the 20s on Friday, but rebound into the 30s and 40s for the weekend.