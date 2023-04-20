TRACKING: Rain totals; additional afternoon storms possible

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy skies remain after this morning's rain moves off to the east/northeast. Additional strong storms may fire between noon and 1pm, mainly to the east/southeast.
As the cold front pushes through the area this afternoon, temperatures drop off as winds gust up to 40 mph.
Tonight: Clouds break up leaving partly cloudy skies. Lows settle in the 30s but look to remain above the freezing mark. Southwest winds back down from 15 mph to around 5.
Friday: Sun to begin the day, but clouds increase through the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower to the north. Breezy northwest winds gust up to 30 mph. Highs top below normal in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows going on either side of 32°.
This Weekend: Cloudy and breezy for Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be less breezy with a little bit more sunshine. Highs top in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures dip into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday night, so plan accordingly with any outdoor plants.