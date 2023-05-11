TRACKING: Quiet stretch turns active starting this afternoon

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday evening/night.
There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday.
Levels are falling along the Mississippi, but flooding continues in spots. Lansing, Lynxville, and Bellevue have dropped out of the flood stage. Flooding should end by the weekend. Check levels HERE.
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a passing shower/storm this afternoon. Highs top in the low-to-mid 80s with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain lifting in from the south. There is a chance of an isolated rumble of thunder, but nothing severe is expected. Lows will be mild in the upper 50s to low 60s as southeast winds quiet to around 5-10 mph.
Friday: Lingering showers and storms give way to partly sunny skies. Highs peak in the low 70s to near 80. Southeast winds pick up to 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Additional rain and storms are forecast to move through the area late. Some of these storms, mainly those in our western counties, could be strong to severe with the main threat being damaging wind and large hail. Lows remain mild in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday: Lingering rain and storms clear west to east in the morning. After a midday lull, rain and storms are likely to redevelop in the afternoon. These storms could be severe with damaging wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs remain warm and muggy in the 70s and 80s. Southeast winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph.
Mother’s Day: Scattered shower chances for Sunday. Winds shift, becoming breezy from the northeast, as highs dip noticeably cooler into the 60s and 70s.