TRACKING: Picture perfect weather this afternoon; rain chances go up to end the week

Flooding is ongoing along the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
This Afternoon: Picture perfect! Sunny, warmer, and calm. Highs top in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds remain from the northwest, staying less than 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies and not as cold. Lows bottom out in the low-to-mid 40s with today's quiet wind becoming southerly.
Thursday: Another winner! Southerly winds pick up to around 10-15 mph boosting highs into the 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies last another day, so pack on the SPF! By late evening and through the overnight, there is a chance for an isolated shower and/or storm.
Friday: Highs cool-off a touch into the 60s and 70s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Partly sunny skies in the morning give way to a chance for some afternoon showers and storms that last through late evening.
This Weekend: Mostly cloudy and breezy for Saturday with highs in the 70s. Rain chances go up Saturday night as low temperatures remain mild in the 50s. Another chance for rain carries into Sunday, especially through the late evening and overnight. Sunday’s highs top in the 70s and 80s with a southeast wind around 10-15 mph.