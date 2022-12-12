TRACKING: More the of the same today, wet and windy tomorrow

This Afternoon: Much of the same with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds stream from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies remain with lows dropping into the upper 20s north to low 30s south. A wintry mix will approach from the west overnight, possibly reaching our western/southwestern counties toward daybreak. However, the bulk of the precip doesn’t reach the area until after the sun rises.
Tuesday: A windy, rainy mess! High temps reach the upper 30s north to low 40s south with southeast winds barreling in at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45. Widespread rain is expected throughout the day. Areas north of Highway 30 will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. A glaze of ice is possible in this area making for icy roadways and slick bridges and overpasses for your evening commute. Snow totals will be minimal, but rainfall totals across the region could be up to an inch. The rain tracks east overnight as temps drop on either side of the freezing mark (32°).
Wednesday: Rain exits east early in the day providing a pause from this system and allowing clouds to gradually clear. Highs warm into the 40s to low 50s as winds settle a bit at 5-15 mph from the southeast.
Thursday: The pause is over as the backside of this system sweeps through with light snow, cooler highs in the 30s and west winds at 5-10 mph. Snow totals at this point look on the light side.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light snow north/northeast. Highs will cool into the 20s to low 30s with breezy west winds at 10-20 mph.