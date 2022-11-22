TRACKING: More sunshine, more melting

Today: Much like yesterday! Highs will top in the mid-40s to low-50s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The main difference from yesterday will be winds coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Another quiet, chilly night. Temps dip into the upper teens and 20s under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog may develop towards daybreak.
Wednesday: Weather on repeat! Mostly sunny through much of the day as clouds begin rolling in from the southwest by late afternoon. Highs continue their climb, topping in the upper-40s to mid-50s. Temperatures fall off into the 20s and mid-30s overnight as clouds continue to overtake the area.
Thanksgiving: Travel and outdoor cooking plans still have the green light. There is a slight chance of a stray sprinkle or some drizzle, but mostly cloudy skies will be the main dish of the day. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, topping in the 40s.
Black Friday: You may want to add sunglasses to your shopping list! Sunshine returns for the day with highs again in the 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
This Weekend: Highs will top in the 40s this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with winds from the SSW at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of a rain/mix Saturday night into Sunday. However, Sunday during the day looks to be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will switch out of the north at 5-15 mph.