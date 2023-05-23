TRACKING: Moderate Air Quality remains; dry stretch underway

This Afternoon: Hazy sunshine overhead as highs peak in the low-to-mid 80s. Humidity remains low as does the wind, only 5-10 mph from the south. This afternoon’s air quality due to wildfire smoke remains moderate.
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm, and mild. Lows fall into the mid-50s to near 60°.
Wednesday: Another day filled with hazy sunshine. A cold front dropping in from the northeast will limit highs to the 70s for the northeastern half of the viewing area. Elsewhere, highs return to the 80s. Low humidity remains areawide on an east wind at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy as temperatures cool to be seasonable in the 70s. The east wind picks up to 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny with highs in the 70s. The wind shifts to the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Memorial Day Weekend: It looks fantastic! Anybody order sunshine, 80s, low humidity with light winds throughout? Well, you got it!