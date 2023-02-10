TRACKING: Mild today with a weekend warm-up on the way

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine with cooler highs in the 30s. Northwest winds will back down from 15 mph to around 5-10 mph as we get later into the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear skies with chilly lows. Temperatures bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s as winds become southwesterly. Initially, winds will be quiet but pick up to around 15 mph as we head toward daybreak.
Saturday: Sunny and warmer! Highs top in the 40s. Southwest winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph, especially to the north, where winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: We all win on Super Bowl Sunday…weather-wise! Skies will be partly cloudy, likely with filtered sunshine, and temps will be mild again in the 40s. Adding to the pleasantness of the day, winds will be quieter from the west around 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Highs will be mild in the 40s to begin the week before dropping off into the 20s and 30s by week’s end. Two systems are worth watching, one Tuesday (Valentine’s Day) into early Wednesday, and another Wednesday night into Thursday. There is the potential for rain with both systems with snow more likely to mix in during the second round. Happy almost weekend, everyone!