...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...East central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

TRACKING: Mild today, winter storm moving in tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for our far northern counties tonight, while a Winter Storm Watch covers the rest of the area. Plan on rain, snow, wind, and messy travel late tonight through Thursday.

This Afternoon: Clouds build in from the south, but temperatures remain mild in the 40s. What’s more pleasant than that? Quiet winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves in from the south after 8pm and spreads north overnight. After midnight, temperatures fall off enough that snow will begin to mix in with the rain. As we head into daybreak, this wintry mix will shift to mainly snow. Expect winds overnight to be light from the north, but picking up towards sunrise. Lows drop into the upper 20s north to near freezing down to the south. 

Thursday: Plan on a messy morning commute with delays and cancellations possible. Snow will continue through the morning before exiting east through the afternoon. As temperatures climb in the afternoon, rain will begin mixing back in with the snow. Highs are expected to top in the 30s north to near 40° south.  Winds will stream from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35.

This will be heavy, wet snow with heavy bands passing through at times. Temperatures will be critical in determining how much snow will stack up where you are. Currently, the heaviest snow, where up to 6" is possible, looks to land in eastern Iowa from Dubuque down towards the Quad Cities area. 

Thursday Night: Another round of light snow is possible. Winds will be strong from the northwest, so plan on some blowing/drifting snow with reduced visibility on roadways. It will be cold overnight with lows dropping into the teens.

Rest of the Week: Sunshine returns Friday and sticks around for the weekend. Friday will be the coolest day with highs in the 20s with temperatures rebounding to the 30s and 40s from Saturday into Sunday.

 

