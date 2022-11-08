TRACKING: Mild, breezy Election Day forecast

Today: Highs will be a bit warmer this afternoon despite increasing clouds. Look for temperatures to top in the mid-to-upper 50s as breezy southeast winds gust up to 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible late. Lows will be mild in the mid-to-upper 40s with a southeast breeze hanging on at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Warm and breezy! Highs will climb into the mid-60s north to low-70s south. The breezy wind will stream in from the south at 10-20 mph under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday: A cold front will race through the area west to east during the afternoon/early evening hours. It will bring with it rain and storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, the greatest threat being damaging winds. Highs will again top in the 60s and 70s. You may also notice it feeling a bit more muggy before storms arrive. Temperatures plunge behind the COLD front driving lows into the 20s.
Friday/Saturday/Sunday: Brrrrr! Days will begin in the teens and top in the 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Both Saturday and Sunday look partly cloudy with winds slowing to around 5-10 mph.