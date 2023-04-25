TRACKING: Mild and pleasant mid-week

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into the weekend. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels HERE.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for some tonight.
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Northeast winds stream in around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures settle on either side of 32°.
Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Linn, Jones and Cedar counties have a Freeze Watch in effect overnight.
Wednesday: Sunshine returns with highs inching warmer into the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds come from the south at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, but warmer with highs topping in the 60s and low 70s. South winds continue around 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Mostly cloudy and in the 60s for Friday. The cooler, wet, and windy weekend trend returns for another round. Rain chances go up Friday night with additional chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs top in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with 40s and 50s for Sunday.