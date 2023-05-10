TRACKING: Mid-week warm-up, Mother's Day cooldown

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Friday evening/overnight.
Levels are falling along the Mississippi but flooding continues in spots. Lansing and Lynxville have dropped out of the flood stage. Check other levels HERE.
This Afternoon: The mercury’s rising with temps reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies see a mix of sun and clouds with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. There is a chance for some rain/storms late, especially to the north. Winds quiet from the southeast down to around 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower/storm. Highs continue to trend warmer, topping in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds continue from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Scattered rain and storms are likely to spread from south to north. This activity carries into Friday morning. Lows will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a chance for scattered rain and storms. Highs peak in the 70s and low 80s with a quieter southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: There is the potential for a line of storms coming in from the west to be strong to severe. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up. Lows will again be mild in the 50s and 60s.
Mother’s Day Weekend: Scattered rain and storm chances continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 70s/80s on Saturday cool to the 60s/70s by Sunday. Winds also shift from Saturday’s southeast winds at 5-15 mph to a breezy northeast wind at 10-20 mph for Mother's Day. Make sure to spoil any worthy moms!