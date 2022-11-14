TRACKING: Measurable snowfall on the way

Today: Cloudy skies with southeast winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday, topping in the 30s. Areas Hwy 20 and northward may see some light snow showers through this afternoon with minimal accumulations, if any, expected.
Tonight: Cloudy skies remain with winds light from the southeast. After midnight, snow will begin to move into the area from the south/west. There will likely be some light accumulations by commute time Tuesday, so plan for some extra drive time. Overnight lows fall into the 20s.
Tuesday: Steady snowfall for much of the day. Highs top in the 30s with winds from the NE at 5-10 mph. There may be a brief break from the snow overnight as temps fall into the 20s, but snow will be back for Wednesday.
Wednesday: Scattered snow showers continue through much of the day. From start to finish, widespread snow totals look to fall into the 1-3" range. Snow will end by the late afternoon/evening as temperatures drop into the teens overnight.
Rest of the Week: Cold and breezy. Highs will stall in the 20s with lows in the single digits or just above. Winds will stay breezy from the northwest during the daytime hours Thursday through Saturday. Northeastern counties have a chance of seeing some more quick passing snow showers on both Thursday and Saturday, but everyone can plan on cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the week.