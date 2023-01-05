TRACKING: Light snow tracks east

This Afternoon: Light snow showers taper off from west to east. Little to no additional accumulations are expected. Highs top in the low-to-mid 30s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies remain as snow exits east of the region. Lows will be chillier in the low teens north to low 20s south.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies to end the work week. Highs will top in the upper 20s north to mid-30s south. Winds will be lighter from the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunshine with more cloud cover down to the south. There is a slight chance of some light snow for southern counties later in the day and into the overnight. Highs will top in the upper 20s to upper 30s with north winds around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the 30s.
Next Week: Highs remain in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. The week looks fairly quiet with a system possible next Thursday.