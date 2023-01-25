TRACKING: Light snow showers this afternoon

This Afternoon: Light scattered snow showers adding up to an inch or less. Highs top in the 30s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Totals are low, but there is still enough wind to cause some blowing and drifting, especially on rural roadways. Be cautious!
Tonight: Snow showers come to an end. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25. Temperatures get interesting as several areas will see their warmest temperatures of the day at midnight before they gradually drop off into the teens and low 20s by daybreak.
Thursday: Temperatures will be steady or falling into the teens and low 20s through the afternoon. Skies will start the day cloudy with a chance to see some sun by the afternoon. Winds remain from the northwest around 10-15 mph. Overnight, snow will works its way back into Eastern Iowa as temps drop into the single digits.
Friday: Light snow showers continue through the morning before winding down by the afternoon. Snow totals look to stay less than an inch. Highs rebound nicely into the 30s, but it will be breezy from the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Weekend: Brrr! Highs tumble into the teens and single digits with lows going single digits below 0°. Snow will fall again Saturday, which happens to have the highest snow potential of any system we see this week. Sunday will be dry, but likely cloudy.