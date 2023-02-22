TRACKING: High winds, ice, and snow impact travel

AN ICE STORM WARNING, WINTER STORM WARNING, AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in effect for areas along and north of I-80 this morning through midday Thursday.
This Afternoon: The wintry mix and windy conditions continue. Temperatures this afternoon range from the upper 20s north to the low 40s south. Northwest winds will stream at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40. Here’s what you can expect where you are:
Hwy 18 & North: Mainly snow with totals likely landing between 3-7+”.
Hwy 18 to Hwy 30: There will be a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain carrying into the overnight. Ice accumulations could be as high as 0.35”, which coupled with strong winds, could down tree branches and ice-coated power lines. As far as snow, a trace to 3” is possible for areas between Hwy 20 and Hwy 18.
Hwy 30 & South: Mainly rain is expected with the possibility of some thunder. Good rain totals from 0.50” to 1.0” are likely.
Travel will be dangerous in areas where roadways are covered in sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Wind gusts to 40 mph will create additional hazards for areas receiving ice and snow. Blowing and drifting snow in addition to reduced visibility can be expected north of Hwy 18. To the areas receiving freezing rain, as power lines become coated with ice, the risk of power outages increases. Keep necessities charged and blankets on hand.
Tonight: This system will lift north through the first half of the night with a secondary push of snow after midnight. This secondary push stays mainly north of I-80. Temperatures will drop slightly through the overnight, but remain fairly steady. Winds continue to be strong from the northeast, gusting to 30 mph.
Thursday: Lingering snow is likely early, mainly north of Hwy 18. This system continues to push northeast and clears the area by mid-morning. The rest of the day remains cloudy with windy northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temperatures peak in the morning, then drop through the afternoon into the teens and 20s.
Friday: Cold but quiet! Highs will be chilly in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will finally let up coming from the northeast at 5-10 mph.