TRACKING: Heavy, wet snow makes for tricky afternoon/evening travel

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa Today into This Evening... A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into eastern Iowa where 2 inches or more may fall. Lesser amounts will be seen for locations to the south and west. Periods of more intense snowfall rates will result in slushy and slick roads. Some areas may see wet roads become icy as temperatures cool below freezing after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are not expected. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&