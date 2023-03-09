TRACKING: Heavy, wet snow makes for tricky afternoon/evening travel

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect along and north of Highway 30 through tonight.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect along I-80 through tonight.
This Afternoon: Moderate to heavy snowfall will make for slow, difficult travel through this evening’s commute. When all is said and done, widespread 3-6” of snow is expected. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s this afternoon with breezy east winds at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Snow slowly tapers off from west to east as we get later into the night. Temperatures drop off into the 20s as winds become light out of the north.
Friday: Snow exits our far eastern/northeastern counties early. The rest of the day will be great for shoveling. Winds will remain light from the north at 5-10 mph under mostly cloudy skies.
This Weekend: Highs hold in the 30s with another chance of accumulating snowfall. Rain/snow moves in Saturday afternoon, transitions to snow overnight, and exits early Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks to be cloudy with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.