 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
Today into This Evening...

A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to
moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional
snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa where 2 inches or more may fall. Lesser amounts will
be seen for locations to the south and west. Periods of more
intense snowfall rates will result in slushy and slick roads. Some
areas may see wet roads become icy as temperatures cool below
freezing after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are
not expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Heavy, wet snow makes for tricky afternoon/evening travel

  • Updated
  • 0

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect along and north of Highway 30 through tonight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect along I-80 through tonight.

This Afternoon: Moderate to heavy snowfall will make for slow, difficult travel through this evening’s commute. When all is said and done, widespread 3-6” of snow is expected. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s this afternoon with breezy east winds at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Snow slowly tapers off from west to east as we get later into the night. Temperatures drop off into the 20s as winds become light out of the north.

Friday: Snow exits our far eastern/northeastern counties early. The rest of the day will be great for shoveling. Winds will remain light from the north at 5-10 mph under mostly cloudy skies. 

This Weekend: Highs hold in the 30s with another chance of accumulating snowfall. Rain/snow moves in Saturday afternoon, transitions to snow overnight, and exits early Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks to be cloudy with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Tags

Recommended for you