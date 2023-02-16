 Skip to main content
...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Heavy snow and gusty winds causing dangerous travel

  • Updated
  • 0

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for areas just south of Highway 20 in addition to Dubuque County.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued along Highway 20 in addition to Tama and Clayton County.

This Afternoon: Snow gradually exits the area from northwest to southeast. Temperatures hold steady in the mid-20s north to low 30s south. Winds remain out of the north at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30. For areas receiving snow, this is a fluffier snow than the last round, so blowing and drifting on area roadways will be a concern through the day and into the evening commute.  By late evening, our far southeastern counties will see the last of the flakes fly.

When all is said and done:

Hwy 18 & North: No accumulating snow

Hwy 18 to Hwy 20: T-2”

Hwy 20 to Hwy 30: 2-6”. This area will likely see the sharpest cutoff of snow resulting in a large range in totals.

Hwy 30 & South: Widespread 6-9” with locally higher amounts.

Tonight: Skies clear out allowing temperatures to take a nosedive into the single digits. Winds from the northwest calm through the night from 15 mph to around 5. Wake-up wind chill values will feel single digits below zero. 

Friday: Not a bad day to shovel, but bundle warm. Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures remain chilly in the 20s. Winds from the southwest at 5-15 mph keep afternoon temperatures feeling like the teens.

This Weekend: Temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s. Areas with a new, deep snowpack will find it hard to warm-up, but still make it into snow melting temperatures. Skies look partly cloudy throughout with a southwest wind picking up to around 15 mph by Sunday.

Next Week: Highs cool off into the 30s and eventually 20s. There are a few chances for snow through the middle of the week with a cold shot of air on the backside.

