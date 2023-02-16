TRACKING: Heavy snow and gusty winds causing dangerous travel

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for areas just south of Highway 20 in addition to Dubuque County.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued along Highway 20 in addition to Tama and Clayton County.
This Afternoon: Snow gradually exits the area from northwest to southeast. Temperatures hold steady in the mid-20s north to low 30s south. Winds remain out of the north at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30. For areas receiving snow, this is a fluffier snow than the last round, so blowing and drifting on area roadways will be a concern through the day and into the evening commute. By late evening, our far southeastern counties will see the last of the flakes fly.
When all is said and done:
Hwy 18 & North: No accumulating snow
Hwy 18 to Hwy 20: T-2”
Hwy 20 to Hwy 30: 2-6”. This area will likely see the sharpest cutoff of snow resulting in a large range in totals.
Hwy 30 & South: Widespread 6-9” with locally higher amounts.
Tonight: Skies clear out allowing temperatures to take a nosedive into the single digits. Winds from the northwest calm through the night from 15 mph to around 5. Wake-up wind chill values will feel single digits below zero.
Friday: Not a bad day to shovel, but bundle warm. Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures remain chilly in the 20s. Winds from the southwest at 5-15 mph keep afternoon temperatures feeling like the teens.
This Weekend: Temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s. Areas with a new, deep snowpack will find it hard to warm-up, but still make it into snow melting temperatures. Skies look partly cloudy throughout with a southwest wind picking up to around 15 mph by Sunday.
Next Week: Highs cool off into the 30s and eventually 20s. There are a few chances for snow through the middle of the week with a cold shot of air on the backside.