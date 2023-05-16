TRACKING: Hazy sunshine possible as Canadian wildfire smoke drops south

This Afternoon: This morning’s clouds clear out leaving lots of sunshine. Wildfire smoke from Canada currently dropping south could result in hazy sunshine to the north. This smoke could also reduced air quality into the ‘moderate’ category meaning those particularly sensitive to air pollution should keep their windows closed up, despite the beautiful weather.
Highs this afternoon across the area top warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Low humidity remains intact with a wind from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Wildfire smoke could still be an issue, providing another day of hazy sunshine. Highs will also be a touch cooler, but still comfortable in the 70s. Winds stream from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies as highs inch up into the upper 70s to low 80s. By the afternoon into the evening, rain and shower chances increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This line of showers and storms will sweep through overnight, but the chance for severe weather remains low.
Rest of the Week: Friday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be some lingering rain and storms to the southeast to begin the day, otherwise expect a breezy northwest wind under a partly cloudy sky. This weekend looks fantastic! Lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s and low humidity.