TRACKING: Friday forecast gets an 'A+'

This Afternoon: Gorgeous…or perfect, whichever you prefer. Highs top in the mid-to-upper 70s with a light NNE wind at 5-10 mph. Humidity remains comfortable as sunshine takes over.
Tonight: Perfect for Friday night football- clear, calm, and comfortable with temps dropping only into the 60s by the end of the 4th quarter. Lows by morning bottom out in the low 50s thanks, in part, to clear skies. The wind shifts, becoming southeasterly, but remains under 5 mph.
Cy-Hawk Saturday: A brisk start gives way to the warmest day of the next ten. Highs top in the low-to-mid 80s for most areas, while 70s hang on for the north/northeast. Humidity continues to remain in check under mostly sunny skies. The wind also remains in check- light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Clouds roll back in, especially to the north. Highs top in the 70s to low 80s with a light, variable wind. There is a chance for a stray shower/sprinkle during the day, but the better chance for rain comes overnight into Monday.
Next Week: After rain chances to begin the week, skies dry out for the remainder. Temperatures hover in the Fall category- lows in the 40s, highs in the 70s.