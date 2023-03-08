 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

A winter storm will bring snowfall and hazardous travel impacts to
portions of northern and central Iowa beginning Thursday morning and
lasting into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts of 6 to 9
inches are most likely generally east of Interstate 35 and north of
Interstate 80. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and west,
although snow amounts toward the Interstate 80 corridor remain
highly uncertain due to air and surface temperatures near to just
above freezing. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
possible at times, which combined with gusty winds may significantly
degrade visibility. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated a
bit by temperatures near freezing and the higher seasonal sun angle,
however intense snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface
temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions.
Those with travel interests should pay close attention for
forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

TRACKING: Flurries for some today; widespread heavy, wet snow tomorrow

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect along and north of I-80 from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

This Afternoon: Cloudy skies with highs topping in the low 40s. Areas to the west may see some light snow and/or drizzle with minimal impacts to travel.

Tonight: Clouds remain overhead as temperatures gradually drop into the 30s. East winds stream at 10-15 mph. Areas to the west may continue to see some light rain/snow.

Thursday: system moves in from the west during the late morning commute. Areas south of I-80 may see a brief mix with rain, but snow looks to be the main form of precipitation throughout the event. This snow will push east through the afternoon impacting afternoon and evening travel areawide.

As for snow totals and placement, confidence is low. Rain mixing in, warm ground temperatures and model disagreement makes the bullseye hard to place. The heaviest corridor will likely end up between 5-8”.

Temperatures peek in the morning, but hold fairly steady in the 30s during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the east at 10-20 mph. 

Overnight, snow begins to taper west to east as temperatures fall off into the 20s.

Friday: This system exits our northeastern counties early Friday morning leaving behind cloudy skies, highs in the 20s and 30s, and a north wind at 5-15 mph.

This Weekend: Highs hold in the 30s with a chance of snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

