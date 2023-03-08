TRACKING: Flurries for some today; widespread heavy, wet snow tomorrow

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on Thursday into Thursday Night... A winter storm will bring snowfall and hazardous travel impacts to portions of northern and central Iowa beginning Thursday morning and lasting into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts of 6 to 9 inches are most likely generally east of Interstate 35 and north of Interstate 80. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and west, although snow amounts toward the Interstate 80 corridor remain highly uncertain due to air and surface temperatures near to just above freezing. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times, which combined with gusty winds may significantly degrade visibility. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated a bit by temperatures near freezing and the higher seasonal sun angle, however intense snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions. Those with travel interests should pay close attention for forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&