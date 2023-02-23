 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning...

.Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end
by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid
morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the
teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard
this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the
morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power
issues due to ice on trees and lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Drier afternoon but windy with falling temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

A WINTER STORM WARNING for Chickasaw, Allamakee, and Winneshiek County and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas along and north of Highway 30 remain in effect this morning due to a light wintry mix and slick roads.

This Afternoon: Drier but windy and cold. Temperatures fall through the 20s during the afternoon with teens expected to the north. Strong northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35, will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens. Bundle up!

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overhead as northwest winds back down from 15 mph to around 5. Temperatures continue falling to single digit lows. Despite calming winds, wind chill values land between -15° and 0°.

Friday: Calmer winds under mostly cloudy skies. We finally catch a break with northeast winds at only 5-10 mph. Temperatures stay cold topping in the upper teens north to upper 20s south.

This Weekend: Temperatures rebound this weekend with 30s/40s on Saturday and 40s/50s for Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds increase throughout the day on Sunday. Most of the day should be dry, but by the evening, rain is expected to move in from the southwest. This rain, with possible thunder, carries on into Monday and looks to be a soaker. 

