TRACKING: Coolest afternoon in the extended forecast

This Afternoon: Sunshine to the south with more clouds to the north. Windy west winds will gust up to 40 mph as temps hold in the 40s. As it sits right now, this is the coolest afternoon in the 10 day forecast.
Tonight: Mostly clear with breezy west winds. Lows drop into the 20s to near 30° south.
Thursday: Sunshine! Winds continue out of the west, but lessen to around 10-15 mph. Highs nudge up into the mid-40s north to mid-50s south.
Friday: Sunshine is back and the warming trend continues. Highs top in the 50s and 60s with help from a southerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Easter Weekend: Looking lovely for Easter egg hunts and travel. Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s for Saturday. Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s for Sunday. There is a slight chance of some evening rain on Sunday, so be sure to have your Easter egg hunts wrapped up by then!