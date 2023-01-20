TRACKING: Consistent (and seasonable) highs with weekend snow for some

This Afternoon: Cloudy skies likely to remain through the afternoon, although the sun may try to peek through. Temperatures will be pretty steady topping in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds out of the northwest will ease up a bit, but wind chills values remain cold in the teens to low 20s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a quiet west wind. Lows are chilly in the teens to low 20s.
Saturday: Cloudy skies with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Highs will be similar to today in the upper 20s north to mid-30s south.
Saturday Night: Cloudy skies with light snow possible for our southern/southeastern counties. Snow totals are expected to stay below 2”. Lows will drop into the teens to low 20s with quiet southwest winds.
Sunday: A repeat of Saturday. Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds remain light at 5-10 mph, but they turn northwesterly.