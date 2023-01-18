TRACKING: Approaching snowstorm will make for difficult travel

Winter Weather Alerts are in effect this afternoon and last through the Thursday morning commute.
This Afternoon: A winter storm approaches from the south, making it to I-80 after 2pm, Hwy 20 after 4pm, and the northern border closer to 8pm. Precip will begin as rain for areas south of Hwy 20, while areas north can expect snow from the onset. Highs this afternoon top in the 30s with breezy northeast winds gusting up to 30 mph. Roadways will be wet and potentially slick for the evening commute with blowing snow concerns up to the north.
Tonight: As temperatures drop overnight, areas northwest of a line from Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, to Williamsburg will change completely over to snow. Areas along and southeast of this line may see some freezing rain mixed in, providing a glaze of ice on area roadways. The bulk of the snow is expected to fall overnight, with the heaviest totals (5-8”) off to the northwest with a trace to 3” down to the the southeast. Winds do not let up overnight, streaming in from the northeast at 10-20 mph, reducing visibility and creating a blowing/drifting snow hazard on the roadways.
Thursday: The morning commute will be slow with some delays and cancellations expected. Scattered light snow showers will likely remain through the morning before tapering off during the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds continue to gust up to 30 mph with highs topping in the upper 20s north to upper 30s south.
Rest of the Week: Much quieter. Winds let up, but skies remain mostly to completely cloudy. Overnight lows will bottom in the teens with highs only reaching the 20s.