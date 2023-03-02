 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.08 feet and steady.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:45 PM CST Wednesday was 89.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 90.1
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TRACKING: Another mild March day; Friday's snow chances dwindle

This Afternoon: The peak chance to see peeks of sun will be to the north, otherwise expected cloudy skies to remain overhead. Winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 30s north to mid-40s south.

Tonight: Light east winds continue under mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the mid-20s north to low 30s south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with northeast winds at 10-15 mph. Highs top in the low 40s. The chance for some light rain and snow still exists along and southeast of a line from Dubuque to Iowa City, however models continue to push the precip to the southeast. At this point, little to no accumulation is expected, and if the southeastward trend continues, our area would remain dry. 

This Weekend: Temperatures still look to be mild in the 40s, but skies look cloudier and possibly wetter as we get closer. Dry, but mostly cloudy skies hang around for Saturday with light northwest winds. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a chance of precip. 

 

