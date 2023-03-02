TRACKING: Another mild March day; Friday's snow chances dwindle

This Afternoon: The peak chance to see peeks of sun will be to the north, otherwise expected cloudy skies to remain overhead. Winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 30s north to mid-40s south.
Tonight: Light east winds continue under mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the mid-20s north to low 30s south.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with northeast winds at 10-15 mph. Highs top in the low 40s. The chance for some light rain and snow still exists along and southeast of a line from Dubuque to Iowa City, however models continue to push the precip to the southeast. At this point, little to no accumulation is expected, and if the southeastward trend continues, our area would remain dry.
This Weekend: Temperatures still look to be mild in the 40s, but skies look cloudier and possibly wetter as we get closer. Dry, but mostly cloudy skies hang around for Saturday with light northwest winds. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a chance of precip.