TRACKING: A wet and windy soaker

A **Wind Advisory** is in effect until 9pm. Winds will be from the southeast at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible. Strap down the outdoor decorations and drive with 2 hands on the wheel.
This Afternoon: Light to moderate rain as temperatures hold above freezing in the mid-30s north to mid-40s south. Wind will be whipping the rain at 20-30 mph from the southeast, gusting to 45 mph. Widespread rain totals will likely land between 0.75” and 1.25”.
Tonight: Cloudy skies remain as the rain tracks east. Lows hold above freezing in the 30s, even beginning to slowly rise after midnight. Winds decrease through the night, initially gusting to 40 mph before tapering off.
Wednesday: Areas along the Mississippi may see some lingering rain to begin the day, but most of the day is expected to be dry. Off and on peeks of sunshine are expected with warmer highs in the low 40s north to low 50s south. Winds will be much quieter than today at 5-15 mph from the southeast.
Thursday: The break in the action is over as the backside of this system sweeps through with scattered snow showers. Accumulations are expected to be light, ranging from a trace to 2”. Highs will be cooler in the 30s with breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph.
Friday: Northeast Iowa may see some lingering light snow, but cloudy skies take over. Highs will continue to decline, topping only in the 20s. Winds will be breezy from the west at 10-20 mph.
This Weekend: Dry and chilly with lows in the low double-digits and highs in the 20s. Cloudy skies on Saturday give way to some sun on Sunday.