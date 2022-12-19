 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

TRACKING: A warm-up snow this afternoon before a snow storm later this week

This Afternoon: Cloudy skies with light snow showers moving in from the west this afternoon and evening. Highs today top in the low 20s north to low 30s south. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow showers tracking east. Snow totals will range from a trace to an inch with areas south of I-80 not seeing any accumulation at all. Lows will be single digits north to upper teens south. Winds will be light from the south.

Tuesday: The calm before the storm. Partly cloudy with northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Highs will be colder with teens to the north and mid-20s south. 

Rest of the Week: A snowstorm is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon/evening and continue into Friday. Blizzard-like conditions are a concern with strong northwest winds throughout the event causing blowing snow and dangerous travel. Snow totals are still being determined, but it does look to be the fluffy snow that tends to stack high. Thursday through Sunday, bitterly cold temperatures are an added cause of concern with single digit highs and sub-zero lows. Wind chill values during this time will range from -20° to -45°. 

