TRACKING: A warm-up snow this afternoon before a snow storm later this week

This Afternoon: Cloudy skies with light snow showers moving in from the west this afternoon and evening. Highs today top in the low 20s north to low 30s south. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow showers tracking east. Snow totals will range from a trace to an inch with areas south of I-80 not seeing any accumulation at all. Lows will be single digits north to upper teens south. Winds will be light from the south.
Tuesday: The calm before the storm. Partly cloudy with northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Highs will be colder with teens to the north and mid-20s south.
Rest of the Week: A snowstorm is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon/evening and continue into Friday. Blizzard-like conditions are a concern with strong northwest winds throughout the event causing blowing snow and dangerous travel. Snow totals are still being determined, but it does look to be the fluffy snow that tends to stack high. Thursday through Sunday, bitterly cold temperatures are an added cause of concern with single digit highs and sub-zero lows. Wind chill values during this time will range from -20° to -45°.