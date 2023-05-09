TRACKING: A pair of dry days before rain/storm chances return

Levels are falling along the Mississippi, but flooding continues in spots. Lansing and Lynxville have dropped out of the flood stage. Check other levels HERE.
This Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with highs topping in the 70s. Winds stream from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet as winds stay below 10 mph. Overnight lows will once again be mild in the low-to-mid 50s.
Wednesday: Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Southeast winds pick up to around 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny with the chance of a passing shower/storm. Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with a southeast breeze at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Scattered rain and storm chances continue from Friday through Sunday. Friday and Saturday remain warm in the 70s and 80s. Highs for Mother’s Day cool into the 60s and 70s thanks to a breezy northwest wind.