TRACKING: A cooler/quieter afternoon, but 60s, 70s, and storms in the days ahead

A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place for Friday afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible.
This Afternoon: Chilly, but sunnier! Clouds decrease north to south as winds back down from the north to around 5-10 mph. Highs top in the low 30s north to low 40s south.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a quiet east wind. Lows drop into the upper teens north to upper 20s south.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon rain, mainly for areas to the north and northeast. Winds out of the southeast become windy by the late afternoon, but this wind is carrying with it warmer air. Highs range from the low 50s north to low 60s south.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance for some rain and non-severe storms. Winds will be strong from the southeast, gusting up to 40 mph for areas to the south. Temperatures remain steady, only dropping a few degrees from the daytime high.
Friday: Keep your eye on this forecast. There is a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather during the afternoon and evening.
There is a chance for rain during the morning as temperatures continue to surge and moisture builds in. Winds continue to be strong from the SSW at 15-25 mph. By the afternoon, a cold front moves in from the west, firing off storms. Some of these may be severe with the possibility for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Prior to the front's arrival, temperatures will top in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures drop behind the front.
This Weekend: Not as active. Partly cloudy and cool in the 40s on Saturday. Partly cloudy and warm in the 50s and 60s for Sunday. Windy northwest winds on Saturday become breezy southwest winds by Sunday.