TRACKING: A break this afternoon with strong storms tonight

There is a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the area for tonight.
Flooding is expected along the Mississippi River throughout this week and beyond.
This Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds and breezy. There is a chance of a stray sprinkle up to the north. Highs today depending on where you are in relation to a warm front moving in from the south. Temperatures along and south of Hwy 30 will likely top in the 70s, while highs north of Hwy 20 will top in the 50s. Sixties are likely for areas in between.
Tonight: A few scattered showers and storms may fire up after 8pm, but the main line of storms reaches our western counties around 11pm. This line could be severe with damaging wind and large hail as it moves east. A tornado cannot be ruled out within the line, but the potential is low. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s north to upper 50s south with a breezy south wind.
Thursday: The severe potential diminishes, but showers and thunderstorms will remain for much of the day with late afternoon clearing from west to east. Highs peak around midday in the 50s north with 60s everywhere else before falling through the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 40 mph. Widespread rain totals over an inch are expected, with locally heavier totals in areas receiving strong storms.
Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s.
This Weekend: Cloudy and windy for Saturday with highs in the 40s. Overnight, temps drop below freezing, so be sure to cover up any outdoor plants you don't want affected. Sunday will be breezy with more sunshine. Highs will top in the 40s and 50s.