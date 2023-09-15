TRACKING: A 10-Day forecast sprinkled with rain chances

This Afternoon: Gradually increasing clouds from northwest to southeast. Spotty showers are likely to accompany these clouds as they pass through. Keep in mind, this may affect some Friday night football games with a brief shower/sprinkle. Otherwise, daytime highs top in the low 70s north to low 80s south. Winds stream from the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with the continued chance for an isolated shower. Lows drop into the 50s with a quiet west breeze.
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s and a NW wind at 5-15 mph. In addition, another cold front will drop through, sparking another round of spotty showers and storms. This activity looks to begin in our northwestern counties by daybreak and track southeast, exiting our area after 5pm. Severe storm chances are low, but areas receiving a thunderstorm could get rain totals up to 0.5". Otherwise, totals look to stay below 0.2".
Sunday: Sunshine and dry weather returns. Highs remain in the 70s with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
Next Week: High temps hover in the 80s for much of the week with rain chances sprinkled throughout- the best chance coming towards next weekend.