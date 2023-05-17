TRACKING: 70s with hazy sunshine this afternoon

This Afternoon: Hazy sunshine continues as Canadian wildfire smoke remains overhead. Some areas have been downgraded on the Air Quality Index, meaning those sensitive to air pollutants may be affected, however the majority of people will not.
Highs this afternoon peak in the 70s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Not bad!
Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Highs trend warmer into the upper 70s to mid-80s on the heels of a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Clouds will gradually increase from the northwest as a cold front approaches. By late afternoon into the evening, showers and storms are expected, although nothing severe. This broken line will progress southeast overnight.
Friday: Southeastern areas may see a lingering shower early, but Friday looks to be dry with returning hazy sunshine. Temperature will be noticeably cooler in the 60s as cool Canadian air filters in amid breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.
This Weekend: Fantastic! Sunshine throughout with a light wind and low humidity. Highs top in the 70s on Saturday, 70s to low 80s on Sunday.