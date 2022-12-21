Thursday flight cancellations top 1,800 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect This Afternoon through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across southeast Iowa late this
morning. This snow will shift to the eastern Iowa this afternoon.
Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common
over the region for the remainder of today. Winds will peak tonight
and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will
create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and
road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as
40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard
conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Thursday flight cancellations top 1,800 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel, and pictured, Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 20.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the country.

Airlines canceled more than 1,800 US flights by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, and proactively canceled more than 900 flights on Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

Delays were even more extensive: More than 3,700 on Thursday as of 1 p.m.

The impact is felt hardest in Chicago and Denver, where around a quarter of arrivals and departures -- hundreds of flights at each airport -- were canceled on Thursday, FlightAware data show.

At Chicago's O'Hare, delays averaging 159 minutes -- almost three hours -- are being caused by snow and ice, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Temperatures at the airport are nearing freezing as the storm, and snow, is beginning to settle into the greater Chicago area.

The FAA said departing aircraft at Dallas Love, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Minneapolis airports require a spraying of de-icing fluid for safe travel.

In the busy New York area, the FAA warned that Newark flights should expect delays due to visibility issues.

The region's three large airports are all warning travelers that the incoming winter weather front may disrupt their travels.

"Flight activity at #LaGuardiaAirport may be disrupted by heavy rain and strong winds later today and Friday. Travelers, please confirm flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," LaGuardia Airport posted on Twitter. John F. Kennedy and Newark Airport also posted similar notices.

Many airlines have issued weather waivers allowing travelers to change their itineraries without penalty during a short window.

For those whose flights are still scheduled to fly, the Transportation Security Administration is recommending that passengers arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

Reagan National Airport's TSA Federal Security Director John Busch told reporters that all airports "expect to be busier this holiday season than we've been in several years coming out of the pandemic. We've already seen some of our busiest days, yesterday and today and we expect maybe Friday 30th ahead of the New Year's holiday can be also a very busy day."

But Busch added that TSA is "very well prepared to handle additional volume and throughput for our security checkpoints."

Travelers adjusting their plans

Maria Ihekwaba, who was traveling from Chicago to Clear Lake, Iowa, with her granddaughter on Thursday morning, told CNN she was trying to depart as soon as possible.

"Especially when you're traveling from Chicago, you never know what could happen in Chicago because it's the Windy City," Ihekwaba said.

Traveler Kari Lucas, from San Diego, told CNN she was visiting her sister and brother-in-law, but cut the trip short as she didn't want to get caught in the impending weather.

"I was worried because San Diego, we don't get these snowstorms," she said. "So I don't like it to be trapped in the airport for long periods of time."

"It seemed like the best choice to make right now," she said.

