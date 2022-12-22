Mark Woodley's weather rant

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley stepped out of his comfort zone to conduct several live shots of the blizzard-conditions on Thursday morning. Suffice to say, but Woodley wasn't a fan of the below-zero temperatures.
Throughout the early morning, Woodley longed for his warm office instead of the frigid and snowy weather outside.
Woodley joked, "This is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."
He also quipped about not being able to drive the heated Storm Chaser.
"I feel like Clint got the better end of that deal. That thing's heated. The outdoors currently is not heated."
He dropped another great quotable later on in the morning.
"I've got good news and I've got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn't."
At another point in the morning he asked, "Can I go back to my regular job?"
No Woodley's were harmed in the making of the morning newscast.